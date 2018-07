F1: Vettel regains championship lead from Hamilton (2)

Rome, July 2 - Sebastian Vettel came third in the Austrian Grand Prix Sunday and regained the championship lead by a point from Lewis Hamilton who was KO'd by mechanical issues. Ferrari's four-time world champ has 146 points to the 145 of Mercedes' four-time world champ. Ferrari's second driver Kimi Raikkonen, who came second in Austria, is third on 101. Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the race.