Minister considering change to time-out law - ANM

Minister considering change to time-out law - ANM

Rome, June 28 - Francesco Minisci, the head of Italian magistrates union ANM, said Thursday that Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede is considering changing Italy's statute-of-limitations legislation to prevent guilty people getting off purely because their cases have timed out. "Today with the minister we agreed that it is necessary to intervene on the statute of limitations," Minisci said after a meeting with the minister. He said that the ANM proposed stopping the clock on cases getting timed out after the first-instance ruling.

