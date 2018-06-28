Minister considering change to time-out law - ANM

Rome
28/06/2018
Rome, June 28 - Francesco Minisci, the head of Italian magistrates union ANM, said Thursday that Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede is considering changing Italy's statute-of-limitations legislation to prevent guilty people getting off purely because their cases have timed out. "Today with the minister we agreed that it is necessary to intervene on the statute of limitations," Minisci said after a meeting with the minister. He said that the ANM proposed stopping the clock on cases getting timed out after the first-instance ruling.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Donna morta, sentito il convivente
di Rosario Pasciuto
I primi passi ufficiali,
Mondello vice sindaco
di Domenico Bertè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online