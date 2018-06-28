Milan

ANAC made probes useless - Milan prosecutor

Milan, June 28 - The Milan prosecutors office said in a report on Thursday that national anti-corruption authority ANAC has made investigation of some cases of alleged wrongdoing pointless. The Milan prosecutors office's social responsibility balance sheet complained about "delay" with which ANAC passed to it "numerous offences from which one could deduce acts of corruption" and the "method of acquiring elements". It said this led to "early discovery, effectively rendering pointless further investigations of subjects that were already alerted". The report was presented by Milan Prosecutor Francesco Greco. ANAC is shocked and annoyed by the the accusations made by Greco, sources said Thursday. ANAC has not made an official statement but asserts that it has acted properly, the sources said.

