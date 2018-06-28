Close European Court of Human Rights - Salvini (2)

Rome
28/06/2018
Rome, June 28 - Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Thursday that the European Court of Human Rights's ruling condemning Italy for confiscating several illegal construction sites without convicting those responsible showed the court should be shut down. The Strasbourg court's ruling regarded the Punta Perotti site in Puglia, Golfo Aranci near Olbia in Sardinia, and two sites near Reggio Calabria, Testa di Cane and Fiumarella di Pellaro. The ECHR said Italian authorities breached the right to respect private property. "The Strasbourg court condemns Italy and defends eyesores and the unregulated cementification," League leader Salvini said. "It is the umpteenth proof that certain institutions should be closed down".
