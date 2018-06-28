Rome

Close European Court of Human Rights - Salvini (2)

Interior minister blasts Punta Perotti ruling

Close European Court of Human Rights - Salvini (2)

Rome, June 28 - Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Thursday that the European Court of Human Rights's ruling condemning Italy for confiscating several illegal construction sites without convicting those responsible showed the court should be shut down. The Strasbourg court's ruling regarded the Punta Perotti site in Puglia, Golfo Aranci near Olbia in Sardinia, and two sites near Reggio Calabria, Testa di Cane and Fiumarella di Pellaro. The ECHR said Italian authorities breached the right to respect private property. "The Strasbourg court condemns Italy and defends eyesores and the unregulated cementification," League leader Salvini said. "It is the umpteenth proof that certain institutions should be closed down".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La telefonata del Papa a De Luca... scherzo della Zanzara

La telefonata del Papa a De Luca... scherzo della Zanzara

Donna morta, sentito il convivente

Donna morta, sentito il convivente

di Rosario Pasciuto

I primi passi ufficiali, Mondello vice

I primi passi ufficiali,
Mondello vice sindaco

di Domenico Bertè

Usura: operazione nel cosentino, 14 misure cautelari

Usura: operazione nel cosentino, 14 misure cautelari

Pericolo, avvistato squalo nello Stretto

Pericolo, avvistato squalo nello Stretto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33