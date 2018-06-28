Baby born after mum gets womb donation from twin

Bologna
28/06/2018
Bologna, June 28 - A baby boy was born via a Caesarean section at Bologna's Sant'Orsola Hospital on Thursday after the mum was transplanted with a womb donated by her twin sister for a world first. The mother is a 38-year-old Serb who is resident in Italy. The transplant was performed in Belgrade in March 2017 and the mother had assisted fertility treatment in Stockholm. The mother cried with joy after the birth of the boy weighing 2.97 kilos. The twin who donated the womb had already had three children.
