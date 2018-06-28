Italy, Malta won't let us in says Open Arms (3)

Rome, June 28 - Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms said Thursday both Italy and Malta were denying their ship Open Arms access to their territorial waters. "Italy and Malta are denying access to their territorial waters for our ship Open Arms, which has saved more than 5,000 lives in a year under the coordination of the (Italian) coast guard, which has been released by Italian justice and whose crew is European, as is its flag," the NGO said. Italy and Malta have said the ship cannot dock in their ports to get supplies or change crew members.