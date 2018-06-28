Soccer: Anti-Racism World Cup 'sponsored' by Balotelli (2)

Bologna
28/06/2018
Bologna, June 28 - Italy's 'Anti-Racism World Cup' returns for its 22nd edition at a Castelfranco Emilia near Modena on July 4-8 with Italy's Ghanaian-Italian striker Mario Balotelli playing an unofficial sponsor's role. The Nice centre-forward said "we still have a long way to go to free stadiums of this plague". "Italy is not a racist country but there are racists in it," said the former Inter and Man City forward, who has been a victim of racism and has frequently spoken out against it. Earlier this month Balotelli appealed for Italy to combat racism and said he can be a role model even if he does not become captain of the national team. "Racism really hurts," said Balotelli, who has returned to the Azzurri under new coach Roberto Mancini after four years of being snubbed.
