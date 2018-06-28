Raggi wants to reduce Rome's cobblestone streets (2)

Rome

High cost and frequent damage says mayor

Rome, June 28 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Thursday that she would like to see cobblestones removed from some streets that have them in the capital. "Cobblestones are a symbol of Rome, but we want to evaluate the possibility of taking them away from roads that have high traffic levels, for which maintenance costs are very high and damage to the road surface is frequent," Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), said via Facebook. The mayor said she wants to start a "big public debate" and had written to the city culture superintendency and the State superintendency about the proposal. The plan could lead to the removal of cobblestones in the central Piazza Venezia square and Via Nazionale street, among others.

