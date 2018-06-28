Soccer: 'Right time with Inter' says Nainggolan (2)

Milan

Milan, June 28 - Inter Milan's new attacking midfielder, former Belgian international Radja Nainggolan, said in presenting himself Thursday that the "right moment with Inter has arrived and I want to enjoy it as much as possible". "It's important to feel people have faith in you and I hope to live up to it," said the 30-year-old former Roma man. He added that Juventus, which has won the last seven Serie A titles, "will slip up sooner or later". Nainngolan joined the Nerazzurri from the Giallorossi Tuesday for 23.5 million euros plus Nicolo Zaniolo and Davide Santon. "I feel important at Inter and we're going to do well in Europe", he said. Inter pipped Lazio to Italy's last Champions League berth along with Juventus, Napoli and Roma.

