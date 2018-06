Explosion in Livorno flat, 14-yr-old badly hurt (2)

Livorno, June 28 - A 14-year-old girl was badly burned in an explosion in a Livorno apartment on Thursday, sources said. The girl was taken to a local emergency room but, given the seriousness of her condition, an air ambulance has been alerted to take her to the burns unit of Pisa's Cisanello Hospital. Two other people suffered less serious injuries and have been admitted to a shock room at a Livorno casualty unit. Police and firefighters are at work to establish the cause of the blast.