Milan

Some 23 mn in work in Italy, like in 2008 - report (2)

But number of people employed on temp contracts has soared

Some 23 mn in work in Italy, like in 2008 - report (2)

Milan, June 28 - A report by the observatory of Italian employment consultants said Thursday that around 23 million people were in work in Italy in 2017, roughly the same as in 2008. But if the quantity of the jobs is the same, the quality of the posts has changed significantly, the report said. It said the number of self-employed people dropped by 535,000 (-9.1%) between 2008 and 2017, while those working on temporary contracts leaped by 438,000 (up 19.2%). The number of part-time workers went from 2.5 million in 2008 to 3.5 million in 2017. It said the number of people working with steady open-ended contracts was substantially steady (up 0.2%).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La telefonata del Papa a De Luca... scherzo della Zanzara

La telefonata del Papa a De Luca... scherzo della Zanzara

Donna morta, sentito il convivente

Donna morta, sentito il convivente

di Rosario Pasciuto

I primi passi ufficiali, Mondello vice

I primi passi ufficiali,
Mondello vice sindaco

di Domenico Bertè

Usura: operazione nel cosentino, 14 misure cautelari

Usura: operazione nel cosentino, 14 misure cautelari

«Grazie, ma a ognuno il suo ruolo»

«Grazie, ma a ognuno il suo ruolo»

di Tiziana Caruso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33