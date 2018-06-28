Some 23 mn in work in Italy, like in 2008 - report (2)

Milan, June 28 - A report by the observatory of Italian employment consultants said Thursday that around 23 million people were in work in Italy in 2017, roughly the same as in 2008. But if the quantity of the jobs is the same, the quality of the posts has changed significantly, the report said. It said the number of self-employed people dropped by 535,000 (-9.1%) between 2008 and 2017, while those working on temporary contracts leaped by 438,000 (up 19.2%). The number of part-time workers went from 2.5 million in 2008 to 3.5 million in 2017. It said the number of people working with steady open-ended contracts was substantially steady (up 0.2%).