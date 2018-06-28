Hope I don't have to use veto - Conte (2)

Brussels, June 28 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that he hopes he does not have to veto the concluding statement of the European Council as he arrived at the EU summit in Brussels. "It's a possibility that I don't want to consider," Conte said when asked about the possible use of the Italian veto. "Otherwise unilateral solutions will be coming". Italy is said to be considering using a veto if the summit fails to lay down the principle of shared responsibility for migrant sea rescues. Sharing the task of rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean is a "red line" which Rome has set for the gathering of EU leaders, government sources said. "In the meetings I have had I had many expressions of solidarity, today is a very important day and we expect these words to be turned into deeds," Conte said. "The meeting will be a watershed". "We are arriving at this summit with reasonable proposals in line with the European spirit and principles. "In these years Italy has received expressions of solidarity in words. "Enough. This is the opportunity for all to finally show solidarity in deeds". The EU summit will seek to reach an agreement subscribed to by all the member States for the shared responsibility of migrants that arrive via sea, which Italy is calling for, and a deal on secondary movements of asylum seekers within the EU, as Germany wants, ANSA sources said Thursday. If consensus is not reached, plan B is for the countries that are willing to press ahead, while those who reject shared responsibility would be ejected from the free-circulation area, with the closure of internal borders, in accordance with the Schengen code, the sources said.