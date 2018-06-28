Thinking of armed guards at Pompeii - Osanna to ANSA (3)

Rome
28/06/2018
Rome, June 28 - Pompeii authorities are mulling introducing armed guards, metal detectors and "even the army" for terror threats, Archaeological Director Massimo Osanna told an ANSA Forum Thursday. He noted that this was already the case for other sensitive and symbolic art sites in Italy including the Colosseum. This was needed, he said, "to safeguard both the visitors and the site". "We have to get well organised also so as to avoid creating queues and bottlenecks at the entry points, which would in themselves represent a target for possible (terror) attacks".
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Donna morta, sentito il convivente
di Rosario Pasciuto
I primi passi ufficiali,
Mondello vice sindaco
di Domenico Bertè
«Grazie, ma a ognuno il suo ruolo»
di Tiziana Caruso
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online