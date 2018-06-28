Thinking of armed guards at Pompeii - Osanna to ANSA (3)

Rome

Metal detectors and 'even the army' to defend visitors and site

Rome, June 28 - Pompeii authorities are mulling introducing armed guards, metal detectors and "even the army" for terror threats, Archaeological Director Massimo Osanna told an ANSA Forum Thursday. He noted that this was already the case for other sensitive and symbolic art sites in Italy including the Colosseum. This was needed, he said, "to safeguard both the visitors and the site". "We have to get well organised also so as to avoid creating queues and bottlenecks at the entry points, which would in themselves represent a target for possible (terror) attacks".

