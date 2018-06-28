Rome

No certain date for basic income, hope 2018 - Fraccaro (3)

Certainly in 2019

No certain date for basic income, hope 2018 - Fraccaro (3)

Rome, June 28 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement's (M5S) flagship campaign pledge of a universal basic income will hopefully be introduced this year but "certainly" will be next year, Minister for Relations with Parliament and M5S bigwig Riccardo Fraccaro said Thursday. "We can't give certain dates but we're working flat out because it is an urgent need, a priority," he told SkyTG 24. "We hope to introduce it already in 2018, in 2019 it will certainly be done," he said. The M5S-League government has said Italy's ineffective system of job centres must be revamped before the benefit can be launched. The basic income will ge given to poor families and to all job seekers. It will be stripped from them if they refuse three job offers. The measure is among a set of expensive policies including a dual tax which critics say could bust the budget.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La telefonata del Papa a De Luca... scherzo della Zanzara

La telefonata del Papa a De Luca... scherzo della Zanzara

Donna morta, sentito il convivente

Donna morta, sentito il convivente

di Rosario Pasciuto

I primi passi ufficiali, Mondello vice

I primi passi ufficiali,
Mondello vice sindaco

di Domenico Bertè

Usura: operazione nel cosentino, 14 misure cautelari

Usura: operazione nel cosentino, 14 misure cautelari

«Grazie, ma a ognuno il suo ruolo»

«Grazie, ma a ognuno il suo ruolo»

di Tiziana Caruso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33