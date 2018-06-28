Macerata

Right to restart from school after quake - Mattarella (4)

Inaugurates school in quake-hit Marche town

Macerata, June 28 - President Sergio Mattarella said Thursday it was "right" to restart community life after earthquakes beginning with schools. "It is right to assume school as the starting point for the life of the community," he said at the inauguration of a new secondary school in the quake-hit town of Esanatoglia. The Carlo Alberto Dalla Chiesa school was built by the Confederazione nazionale delle Misericordie d'Italia thanks to the economic support of five donors. Macerata province was one of the many central Italian areas hit by devastating earthquakes in August and October 2016. Solidarity is one of the things that make Italy great, Mattarella said. "Solidarity is a characteristic of Italy and makes our country great", he said. The head of State thanked the donors, including the Misericordie Catholic charity group, who made the building of the school possible.

