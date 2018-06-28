Head of Pompeii's last fugitive found - Osanna to ANSA (3)

Rome
28/06/2018
Rome, June 28 - The head of Pompeii's last fugitive has been found, Pompeii Archaeological Site Director Massimo Osanna told an ANSA Forum on Thursday. "We have just found the skull too, with the mouth open wide in an amazing way", he said. Osanna also revealed that early suggestions the victim had had his head knocked off by a large rock were wrong. "He did not die of heat shock or because of the rock that fell on him, but from suffocation," Osanna told the forum. The rest of the skeleton was found at the end of May. The 35-year-old man, with a limp, was hit by a pyroclastic cloud while, forced to linger by his physical defect, he turned to look at Vesuvius.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Donna morta, sentito il convivente
di Rosario Pasciuto
I primi passi ufficiali,
Mondello vice sindaco
di Domenico Bertè
«Grazie, ma a ognuno il suo ruolo»
di Tiziana Caruso
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online