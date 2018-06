Strasbourg court condemns Italy for Punta Perotti (2)

Strasbourg, June 28 - The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg on Thursday condemned Italy for confiscating several illegal construction sites without convicting those responsible, including the Punta Perotti site in Puglia. The other sites were Golfo Aranci near Olbia in Sardinia, and two sites near Reggio calabria, Testa di Cane and Fiumarella di Pellaro. The ECHR said Italian authorities breached the right to respect private property.