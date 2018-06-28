Inflation up to 1.4% in June (4)

Rome, June 28 - Inflation rose to 1.4% in June from 1% in May, ISTAT said in its preliminary estimates Thursday. The prices of daily purchases were up more than others, the statistics agency said. These prices, ISTAT said, "registered an increase of prices on an annual basis more than double the general one", at 2.9%. Energy prices also played a large part, rising 9.4%. The prices of the most frequently bought items in Italy's inflation 'trolley' jumped 2.6% on an annual basis in June from 1.7% in May, ISTAT said. The prices of food, household and personal items were up 0.2% on a monthly basis, the statistics agency said.