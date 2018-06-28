Rome

Conte to White House on July 30 (2)

News confirmed by Washington too

Conte to White House on July 30 (2)

Rome, June 28 - Premier Giuseppe Conte will be received by US President Donald Trump at the White House on July 30, the premier's office and the White House said in joint statements Thursday. "The visit will constitute the occasion to reaffirm the solidity and centrality of the tie of friendship and alliance between Italy and the United States, on both the bilateral and multilateral level," they said. "The two countries," the statement form the premier's office said, "will deepen their collaboration, which is essential for international security and stability in the main theatres, such as the Mediterranean, Iraq and Afghanistan and will intensify cooperation towards mutual economic growth. "As well, the deep historical and cultural ties underlying bilateral relations will be recognised and valorised. "Premier Conte and President Trump will have a confidential talk in Washington, which will be followed by a meeting extended to the respective delegations".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La telefonata del Papa a De Luca... scherzo della Zanzara

La telefonata del Papa a De Luca... scherzo della Zanzara

Donna morta, sentito il convivente

Donna morta, sentito il convivente

di Rosario Pasciuto

I primi passi ufficiali, Mondello vice

I primi passi ufficiali,
Mondello vice sindaco

di Domenico Bertè

Usura: operazione nel cosentino, 14 misure cautelari

Usura: operazione nel cosentino, 14 misure cautelari

«Grazie, ma a ognuno il suo ruolo»

«Grazie, ma a ognuno il suo ruolo»

di Tiziana Caruso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33