Lifeline offloads migrants in Malta

Valletta

Ship impounded, captain being questioned

Valletta, June 28 - Migrant rescue ship Lifeline on Wednesday night offloaded its human cargo of 234 migrants at Maltese capital Valletta. The German NGO ship, which had been at the centre of a week-long international wrangle, has been impounded and its captain is being questioned. The migrants will be shared out among eight European Union countries. Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who has imposed a new policy of turning away NGO ships, rejoiced at the Lifeline case and the previous one of another ship, the Aquarius, which docked in Valencia after a stand-off between Italy and Malta. "Victory!", tweeted the minister, who is also deputy premier as well as leader of the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League party whose migrant crackdown has boosted its poll ratings.

