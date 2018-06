Soccer: Cancelo joins Juve (3)

Turin, June 27 - Portugal wingback Joao Cancelo on Wednesday joined Juventus from Inter with the Bianconeri paying 40.4 million euros to Valencia. Cancelo, 24, was on loan from Valencia to Inter, where he scored one goal in 26 games playing as right back or right winger. Cancelo was mobbed by Juve fans ahead of a medical. He then signed his new contract later on Wednesday. It lasts until 2023.