Italy to ask to restore Russia SME aid at EU summit (3)

Brussels
27/06/2018
Brussels, June 27 - Italy is set to request the restoration of aid for Russian SMEs from the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development after an EU summit sinner on migrants, sources said Wednesday. The request will be made after German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron inform their partners on the implementation of the Minsk accords, the sources said. The aid, within the past framework of EU-Russian strategic cooperation, was suspended in 2014.
