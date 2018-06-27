Brussels

Italy to ask to restore Russia SME aid at EU summit (3)

Resources suspended in 2014

Italy to ask to restore Russia SME aid at EU summit (3)

Brussels, June 27 - Italy is set to request the restoration of aid for Russian SMEs from the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development after an EU summit sinner on migrants, sources said Wednesday. The request will be made after German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron inform their partners on the implementation of the Minsk accords, the sources said. The aid, within the past framework of EU-Russian strategic cooperation, was suspended in 2014.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La “geografia” del Consiglio che si appresta ad insediarsi

La “geografia” del Consiglio che si appresta ad insediarsi

di Emanuele Rigano

Il cadavere di una donna sulla spiaggia di Spadafora

Il cadavere di una donna sulla spiaggia di Spadafora

Cadavere sulla spiaggia, è mistero

Cadavere sulla spiaggia, è mistero

di Rosario Pasciuto

De Luca: " Mi ha chiamato il Papa, abbiamo pregato"

De Luca: " Mi ha chiamato Papa Francesco"

di Sebastiano Caspanello

La Dia sequestra beni a ristoratore nel Messinese

La Dia sequestra beni a ristoratore nel Messinese

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33