Universiade: Lentini refers to commissioner on village

Fisciano
27/06/2018
Fisciano, June 27 - The president of the Italian University Sports Centre (CUSI), Lorenzo Lentini, on Wednesday said that his organisation acknowledges the decision by the International University Sports Federation (FISU) to place the athletes' village for the 2019 Universiade Games at Naples' Mostra d'Oltremare convention centre. "It will now be the task of the Universiade commissioner to work through the critical issues that have been brought up by various parties," Lentini said, speaking at the University of Salerno's Fisciano campus. Campania Regional Governor Vincenzo De Luca criticised FISU's choice of the Mostra to host the athletes' village. Lentini's comments came during a speech on the second stop of a tour of Campania universities to promote the volunteer programme for the 2019 Universiade.
