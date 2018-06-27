Fisciano

Universiade: Lentini refers to commissioner on village

CUSI president acknowledges FISU choice of Mostra for athletes

Universiade: Lentini refers to commissioner on village

Fisciano, June 27 - The president of the Italian University Sports Centre (CUSI), Lorenzo Lentini, on Wednesday said that his organisation acknowledges the decision by the International University Sports Federation (FISU) to place the athletes' village for the 2019 Universiade Games at Naples' Mostra d'Oltremare convention centre. "It will now be the task of the Universiade commissioner to work through the critical issues that have been brought up by various parties," Lentini said, speaking at the University of Salerno's Fisciano campus. Campania Regional Governor Vincenzo De Luca criticised FISU's choice of the Mostra to host the athletes' village. Lentini's comments came during a speech on the second stop of a tour of Campania universities to promote the volunteer programme for the 2019 Universiade.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La “geografia” del Consiglio che si appresta ad insediarsi

La “geografia” del Consiglio che si appresta ad insediarsi

di Emanuele Rigano

Il cadavere di una donna sulla spiaggia di Spadafora

Il cadavere di una donna sulla spiaggia di Spadafora

Cadavere sulla spiaggia, è mistero

Cadavere sulla spiaggia, è mistero

di Rosario Pasciuto

De Luca: " Mi ha chiamato il Papa, abbiamo pregato"

De Luca: " Mi ha chiamato Papa Francesco"

di Sebastiano Caspanello

La Dia sequestra beni a ristoratore nel Messinese

La Dia sequestra beni a ristoratore nel Messinese

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33