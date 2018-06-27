Rome

Gas blast hurts 2 inc fireman in Rome building (4)

On outskirts of capital

Gas blast hurts 2 inc fireman in Rome building (4)

Rome, June 27 - Two people including a firefighter were injured when a gas blast ripped through the ground floor of a Rome apartment building on Wednesday, local sources said. The incident happened in via Eligio Possenti, in the La Storta area on Rome's outskirts. One person was hurt on the floor above as well as the fireman, who was injured after responding to an emergency call on a gas leak. Police said, in an initial reconstruction, that they thought that a cooking-gas canister had exploded. One of the two injured was apparently welding a pipe near the canister when it blew up, bringing down a wall and starting a fire. The building was evacuated.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La “geografia” del Consiglio che si appresta ad insediarsi

La “geografia” del Consiglio che si appresta ad insediarsi

di Emanuele Rigano

Il cadavere di una donna sulla spiaggia di Spadafora

Il cadavere di una donna sulla spiaggia di Spadafora

Cadavere sulla spiaggia, è mistero

Cadavere sulla spiaggia, è mistero

di Rosario Pasciuto

De Luca: " Mi ha chiamato il Papa, abbiamo pregato"

De Luca: " Mi ha chiamato Papa Francesco"

di Sebastiano Caspanello

La Dia sequestra beni a ristoratore nel Messinese

La Dia sequestra beni a ristoratore nel Messinese

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33