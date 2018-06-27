Gas blast hurts 2 inc fireman in Rome building (4)

Rome, June 27 - Two people including a firefighter were injured when a gas blast ripped through the ground floor of a Rome apartment building on Wednesday, local sources said. The incident happened in via Eligio Possenti, in the La Storta area on Rome's outskirts. One person was hurt on the floor above as well as the fireman, who was injured after responding to an emergency call on a gas leak. Police said, in an initial reconstruction, that they thought that a cooking-gas canister had exploded. One of the two injured was apparently welding a pipe near the canister when it blew up, bringing down a wall and starting a fire. The building was evacuated.