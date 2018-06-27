Gas blast hurts 2 inc fireman in Rome building (4)

Rome
27/06/2018
Rome, June 27 - Two people including a firefighter were injured when a gas blast ripped through the ground floor of a Rome apartment building on Wednesday, local sources said. The incident happened in via Eligio Possenti, in the La Storta area on Rome's outskirts. One person was hurt on the floor above as well as the fireman, who was injured after responding to an emergency call on a gas leak. Police said, in an initial reconstruction, that they thought that a cooking-gas canister had exploded. One of the two injured was apparently welding a pipe near the canister when it blew up, bringing down a wall and starting a fire. The building was evacuated.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
La “geografia” del Consiglio che si appresta ad insediarsi
di Emanuele Rigano
Cadavere sulla spiaggia, è mistero
di Rosario Pasciuto
De Luca: " Mi ha chiamato Papa Francesco"
di Sebastiano Caspanello
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online