Await solutions, too soon to judge govt - Holy See (3)

Vatican City

New politics but we respect all says Becciu

Vatican City, June 27 - It is too early to judge the new Italian government and the Holy See is waiting to see what solutions it comes up with for Italy's problems, Vatican Deputy Secretary of State Cardinal Angelo Becciu said Wednesday. "I speak as a representative of the Vatican, I say that the moment is very delicate, we are observing a new way of doing politics and we respect, we respect everyone," he said. "We await (to see) how the new rulers will express themselves and how they will set their style of government but above all how they will find solutions to the various problems. "I would say it would be ungenerous to give judgements now, there are the so-called 100 days of government, we must still wait.

