Salvini says tariffs cd defend Italians (3)

Rome, June 27 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Wednesday trade tariffs, floated by coalition partner and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio Tuesday, could defend Italians' jobs and health. Asked if he agreed with Di Maio, Salvini said "I will support all government proposals to defend the jobs and health of the Italians". He said "outlawed products, agricultural and commercial, are arriving which are a danger to health. "All protection also means commercial protections," he said.