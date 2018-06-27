Govt to stop magistrates returning from politics (3)

Rome

Rome, June 27 - The government plans to stop magistrates who enter political life returning to the judiciary once their political careers are over, Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede said Wednesday. "Preventing, by law, that a magistrate who has held political elective office may return to the role of magistrate, is one of our plans," he said. He said this would bolster the "principles of autonomy, impartiality and non-partisanship of the judiciary". Several high-profile magistrates have switched between politics and the judiciary. Bonafede also vowed to step up the fight against the mafia and corruption.

