3D images of Mars presented in Rome (3)

Rome, June 27 - New 3-D images of Mars taken with the help of Italian knowhow were presented in Rome on Wednesday. The images of craters and mountain-backed sunsets were taken by the Colour and Stereo Surface Imaging System (CaSSIS) of the Italian Space Agency (ASI) on board the Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) satellite of the European ExoMars mission. The images were presented in Rome by ASI, the National Astrophysics Institute (INAF) and the space engineering company Thales Alenia Space. Officials said they marked the start of a "unique diary", with one image a week set to be published. They are "a mark of the extremely important Italian commitment to the ExoMars mission," said ASI chief Roberto Battiston.