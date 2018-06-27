Rome

Workplace deaths fall to new low of 617 in 2017 -INAIL (3)

2.8% down on 2016

Workplace deaths fall to new low of 617 in 2017 -INAIL (3)

Rome, June 27 - Workplace deaths fell to a new low of 617 in 2017, accident insurance agency INAIL said Wednesday. A further 34 cases are still being assessed and if they are proven the total would rise to 651, 2.8% down from 2016's 670 and the lowest since 1951. There were 641,000 reports of accidents in the workplace last year, in line with 2016, 19% of which took place outside companies. INAIL called for safety inspections to be stepped up. Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said the spate of workplace accidents was "a massacre without end".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La “geografia” del Consiglio che si appresta ad insediarsi

La “geografia” del Consiglio che si appresta ad insediarsi

di Emanuele Rigano

Il cadavere di una donna sulla spiaggia di Spadafora

Il cadavere di una donna sulla spiaggia di Spadafora

Cadavere sulla spiaggia, è mistero

Cadavere sulla spiaggia, è mistero

di Rosario Pasciuto

De Luca: " Mi ha chiamato il Papa, abbiamo pregato"

De Luca: " Mi ha chiamato Papa Francesco"

di Sebastiano Caspanello

La Dia sequestra beni a ristoratore nel Messinese

La Dia sequestra beni a ristoratore nel Messinese

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33