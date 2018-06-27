Workplace deaths fall to new low of 617 in 2017 -INAIL (3)

Rome, June 27 - Workplace deaths fell to a new low of 617 in 2017, accident insurance agency INAIL said Wednesday. A further 34 cases are still being assessed and if they are proven the total would rise to 651, 2.8% down from 2016's 670 and the lowest since 1951. There were 641,000 reports of accidents in the workplace last year, in line with 2016, 19% of which took place outside companies. INAIL called for safety inspections to be stepped up. Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said the spate of workplace accidents was "a massacre without end".