Turin

Six arrested over child porn featuring abuse of newborns (2)

Nationwide operation, 16 people cited

Turin, June 27 - Six people were arrested in a nationwide operation and 16 reported to prosecutors on Wednesday in relation to a probe by Turin postal police into child pornography, sources said. The police seized a number of pornographic videos, including footage of abuse on newborn babies, the sources said. The probe stemmed from analysis of online chat rooms in which the participants exchanged information and video material. People within the groups had different roles and the coordinators could exclude participants who failed to contribute material that was split in terms of the age and sex of the minors.

