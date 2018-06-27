Six arrested over child porn featuring abuse of newborns (2)

Turin
27/06/2018
Turin, June 27 - Six people were arrested in a nationwide operation and 16 reported to prosecutors on Wednesday in relation to a probe by Turin postal police into child pornography, sources said. The police seized a number of pornographic videos, including footage of abuse on newborn babies, the sources said. The probe stemmed from analysis of online chat rooms in which the participants exchanged information and video material. People within the groups had different roles and the coordinators could exclude participants who failed to contribute material that was split in terms of the age and sex of the minors.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
La “geografia” del Consiglio che si appresta ad insediarsi
di Emanuele Rigano
Cadavere sulla spiaggia, è mistero
di Rosario Pasciuto
De Luca: " Mi ha chiamato Papa Francesco"
di Sebastiano Caspanello
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online