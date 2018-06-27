3 cops nabbed for trumping up charges agst migrant (3)

Naples, June 27 - Three Carabinieri policemen were arrested near Naples Wednesday on suspicion of trumping up weapons and terror charges against a migrant. The cops, who operated out of Giugliano, allegedly arrested the migrant on false charges of secretly possessing weapons and harbouring the intention of taking part in terrorist activities, judicial sources said. The three have already been suspended from the Carabinieri. They are accused of fraud, calumny, and keeping and carrying clandestine weapons. The trio allegedly trumped up the charges in order to get praise from their superiors, sources said. They are two warrant officers and a private.