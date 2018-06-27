Rome

League-M5S resolution for country-of-origin migrant centres (2)

Ruling majority calls for Russia sanctions to be revised too

Rome, June 27 - The Lower House on Wednesday approved a resolution presented by the ruling majority, the League and the 5-Star Movement (M5S), on Premier Giuseppe Conte's report to parliament ahead of this week's European summit. The resolution, which was approved with 320 votes in favour, 119 against and 126 abstentions, called for the government to pursue a strategy seeking to introduce migrant-reception centres in the countries of origin and transit, among other things. The governing majority also called on the executive to work at the EU level for revising Western sanctions on Russia so that small and medium-sized enterprises and the agrofood sector are excluded.

