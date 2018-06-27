Rome

Confindustria revises down 2018 GDP forecast to 1.3%

Employment to grow at less than 1% - CSC

Confindustria revises down 2018 GDP forecast to 1.3%

Rome, June 27 - The CSC research unit of Italian industrial employers's confederation Confindustria said Wednesday that it has revised down its growth forecasts for this year and next. It said it expects Italy's GDP to rise 1.3% this year and 1.1% in 2019, compared to 1.5% and 1.2% respectively in its December forecasts. It said it expects employment levels to grow at less than 1% in 2018 and 2019. The CSC said that the number of people employed on steady open-ended contracts stopped growing in the first five months of 2018 while the number of temporary contracts climbed sharply.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La “geografia” del Consiglio che si appresta ad insediarsi

La “geografia” del Consiglio che si appresta ad insediarsi

di Emanuele Rigano

Il cadavere di una donna sulla spiaggia di Spadafora

Il cadavere di una donna sulla spiaggia di Spadafora

Cadavere sulla spiaggia, è mistero

Cadavere sulla spiaggia, è mistero

di Rosario Pasciuto

De Luca: " Mi ha chiamato il Papa, abbiamo pregato"

De Luca: " Mi ha chiamato Papa Francesco"

di Sebastiano Caspanello

La Dia sequestra beni a ristoratore nel Messinese

La Dia sequestra beni a ristoratore nel Messinese

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33