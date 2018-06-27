Rome

Inadequate Dublin rules must be surpassed - Conte

Net EU contributor Italy deserves attention says premier

Inadequate Dublin rules must be surpassed - Conte

Rome, June 27 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that the European Union must overhaul the Dublin Regulation on asylum. "The Dublin Regulation should be surpassed because there is no doubt that it is inadequate for the management of migratory flows," Conte said as he reported to the Lower House ahead of this week's European Council summit. The regulation states that the country where an asylum seeker first arrives in the EU must handle the relative asylum request. This means that the burden of migrant flows from North Africa has fallen almost entirely upon Italy due to its geographic position. Italy is seeking to make this week's European Council a turning point for the bloc, Conte said. "Italy's contribution can make the European Council a watershed," he said. "We must make it possible to design the Europe that we want". Conte stressed that his government "speaks with only one, firm and resolute, voice in Europe". "Italy is a net contributor to the EU budget, we think we deserve more attention" he added. Referring to data that said over five million people were living in absolute poverty in Italy last year, Conte said he would suggest that the negotiations on the new EU budget should "reserve greater financial attention to European funds for social inclusion and the European social fund that could finance the reform of employment (centres)".

