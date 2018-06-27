Net EU contributor Italy deserves attention- Conte

Rome, June 27 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that "Italy is a net contributor to the EU budget, we think we deserve more attention" as he reported to the Lower House ahead of this week's EU summit. Referring to data that said over five million people were living in absolute poverty in Italy last year, Conte said he would suggest that the negotiations on the new EU budget should "reserve greater financial attention to European funds for social inclusion and the European social fund that could finance the reform of employment (centres)".