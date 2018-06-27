Inadequate Dublin rules must be surpassed - Conte (2)

Rome
27/06/2018
Rome, June 27 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that the European Union must overhaul the Dublin Regulation on asylum. "The Dublin Regulation should be surpassed because there is no doubt that it is inadequate for the management of migratory flows," Conte said as he reported to the Lower House ahead of this week's European Council summit. The regulation states that the country where an asylum seeker first arrives in the EU must handle the relative asylum request. This means that the burden of migrant flows from North Africa has fallen almost entirely upon Italy due to its geographic position.
