Confidential meet asked by Conte - Macron (3)

Rome, June 26 - French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday his confidential meeting Monday with Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte had been requested by Conte. "I was urged by Premier Conte after our meeting on Sunday," he said. "Our protocol (chiefs) got in touch and it was agreed that a confidential meeting was respectful towards the Vatican. It was a private exhcnage, that's why it wasn't on the agenda".

