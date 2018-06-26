Confidential meet asked by Conte - Macron (3)

Rome
26/06/2018
Rome, June 26 - French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday his confidential meeting Monday with Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte had been requested by Conte. "I was urged by Premier Conte after our meeting on Sunday," he said. "Our protocol (chiefs) got in touch and it was agreed that a confidential meeting was respectful towards the Vatican. It was a private exhcnage, that's why it wasn't on the agenda".
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online