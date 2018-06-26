Embraco site, 417 workers go to Ventures group (3)

Turin, June 26 - A site near Turin belonging to Whirlpool unit Embraco and all its 417 workers will go on July 16 to the Israeli-Chinese Ventures Group, which will make robots for cleaning solar panels and later water purification systems, according to a deal sealed Tuesday. The workers will keep their present salary and contract levels and conditions, the accord said. Ventures will apply for government lay-off benefits to restructure and reorganise over two years, the deal said. NInety workers will come back immediately. Embraco has moved its fridge compressor-producing activity from Riva di Chieri to Slovakia.