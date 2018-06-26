4 States available for Lifeline,3 mulling-Malta sources (2)

Rome
26/06/2018
Rome, June 26 - Four EU states - Italy, Malta, France and Portugal - have confirmed they are ready to take in some of the migrants saved by the Lifeline vessel while another three - Germany, Netherlands and Spain - are still "assessing" the case," Times of Malta sources said Tuesday. The Maltese government earlier issued a statement saying six countries were involved in the accord.
