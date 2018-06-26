Rome

Conte, Macron spoke in Rome Mon night (2)

Discussed migrants ahead of summit

Rome, June 26 - Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte and French President Emmanuel Macron had a long talk on Monday night in Rome, government sources said Tuesday. The two leaders met at Casina Valadier and among other things discussed the migrant dossier ahead of the upcoming EU summit, the sources said.

