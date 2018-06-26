Rome

Marchionne says Trump tariffs 'not end of world' (3)

Different balance is goal, EU response shdn't be exaggerated

Rome, June 26 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles chief Sergio Marchionne said Tuesday United States President Donald Trump's trade tariffs were "not the end of the world". Marchionne said "I understand Trump's position, politically I understand it". The tariffs, he said "are not the end of the world, it's a problem to be managed, everything is manageable". He underscored the different position for US car imports for Italy and France compared to Germany and warned: " we have to be very careful not to exaggerate in our (European) response." According to Marchionne, the ultimate goal is "another one, there will be a basis on which to rebuild a different balance".

