Marchionne says Trump tariffs 'not end of world' (3)

Rome, June 26 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles chief Sergio Marchionne said Tuesday United States President Donald Trump's trade tariffs were "not the end of the world". Marchionne said "I understand Trump's position, politically I understand it". The tariffs, he said "are not the end of the world, it's a problem to be managed, everything is manageable". He underscored the different position for US car imports for Italy and France compared to Germany and warned: " we have to be very careful not to exaggerate in our (European) response." According to Marchionne, the ultimate goal is "another one, there will be a basis on which to rebuild a different balance".