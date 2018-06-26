Florence

Florence set to host quidditch World Cup

Fourth edition, largest yet, to run June 26-July 2

Florence set to host quidditch World Cup

Florence, June 26 - The fourth quidditch world cup is set to start in Florence Wednesday. With 31 countries taking part, it is the biggest edition yet of the tournament that sprang from the pages of Harry Potter. The 2018 IQA World Cup, organized by the International Quidditch Association, the sport's global governing body, ends on Monday.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuovo sindaco di Messina, De Luca verso la vittoria

Cateno De Luca
nuovo sindaco di Messina

Ecco chi è il calabrese che vuole comprare il Milan

Ecco chi è il calabrese che vuole comprare il Milan

Le prime parole di Cateno De Luca

Le prime parole del nuovo sindaco Cateno De Luca

De Luca: " Mi ha chiamato il Papa, abbiamo pregato"

De Luca: " Mi ha chiamato Papa Francesco"

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Incidente sulla litoranea, muore scooterista

Incidente sulla litoranea,
muore scooterista

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33