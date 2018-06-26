Florence set to host quidditch World Cup

Florence
26/06/2018
Florence, June 26 - The fourth quidditch world cup is set to start in Florence Wednesday. With 31 countries taking part, it is the biggest edition yet of the tournament that sprang from the pages of Harry Potter. The 2018 IQA World Cup, organized by the International Quidditch Association, the sport's global governing body, ends on Monday.
