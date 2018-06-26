Pope names Galantino head of APSA (3)

Vatican City, June 26 - Pope Francis on Tuesday named Msgr Nunzio Galantino, hitherto No.2 at the Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI), head of the body that provides the funds to run the Roman Curia, the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See (APSA). Galantino was appointed after the pope accepted the resignation, for age limits, of Cardinal Domenico Calcagno. APSA, which was hit by a legal probe last year, is considered the Holy See's 'central bank'. Galantino, who turns 70 on August 16, had been CEI secretary general, No.2 to the president, since December 28 2013. Galantino is considered close to Francis.