Rome

2 out of 3 teens in Rome gamble says Caritas

Raggi 'declares war' on harmful gambling

2 out of 3 teens in Rome gamble says Caritas

Rome, June 26 - Two out of three teenagers between 13 and 17 in Rome gamble at least once a year despite it being illegal for those under 18, Catholic charity Caritas said in a new report out Tuesday. They are prompted to gamble by ads on TV and the Internet or in bars, the report said. Also on Tuesday, Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi signed an ordinance restricting the time slot machines are open, saying she was "declaring war" on socially harmful gambling. Gambling addiction has soared in Italy over the last few years despite a long recession.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuovo sindaco di Messina, De Luca verso la vittoria

Cateno De Luca
nuovo sindaco di Messina

Ecco chi è il calabrese che vuole comprare il Milan

Ecco chi è il calabrese che vuole comprare il Milan

Le prime parole di Cateno De Luca

Le prime parole del nuovo sindaco Cateno De Luca

De Luca: " Mi ha chiamato il Papa, abbiamo pregato"

De Luca: " Mi ha chiamato Papa Francesco"

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Incidente sulla litoranea, muore scooterista

Incidente sulla litoranea,
muore scooterista

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33