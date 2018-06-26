Rome

We'll always answer calls says coast guard chief (4)

It's Biblical exodus, update 1979 Hamburg Convention

We'll always answer calls says coast guard chief (4)

Rome, June 26 - Italy's coast guard chief told ANSA Tuesday that they would always respond to distress calls from migrant boats in the Mediterranean. Speaking after Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday he would back Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli if he told the coast guard not to answer the calls, Admiral Giovanni Pettorino said " we have always responded, we always respond and we will always respond to all rescue calls". He said "we do so because it is a legal obligation but also an obligation we feel morally: all men of the sea have always staged rescues and brought help to those in trouble at sea, even without conventions. We have never left anyone alone at sea". Pettorino added that "we operate on the basis of the Hamburg Convention for search and rescue at sea, which dates back to 1979 and was created for episodes that happen once in a while, not all the time. What is happening now, on the other hand, is an epochal, Biblical exodus, with an entire people moving or trying to move by sea along a short but dangerous stretch of water, with inadequate vessels and so we need to revise the Convention.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuovo sindaco di Messina, De Luca verso la vittoria

Cateno De Luca
nuovo sindaco di Messina

Ecco chi è il calabrese che vuole comprare il Milan

Ecco chi è il calabrese che vuole comprare il Milan

Le prime parole di Cateno De Luca

Le prime parole del nuovo sindaco Cateno De Luca

De Luca: " Mi ha chiamato il Papa, abbiamo pregato"

De Luca: " Mi ha chiamato Papa Francesco"

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Incidente sulla litoranea, muore scooterista

Incidente sulla litoranea,
muore scooterista

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33