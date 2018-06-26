Rome

Ready to scrub parliamentary pensions says Di Maio (3)

'Quite a lot of money, scrap privileges to give to citizens'

Rome, June 26 - Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday the government was "ready" to scrap 'vitalizi' parliamentary pensions, a symbol of the hated political perks his anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) has long railed against. Di Maio also said he was poised to abolish so-called 'golden pensions. "The (Lower House) is ready to scrap vitalizi for former MPs and I am ready to make a law on golden pensions," he said. Di Maio, who is also deputy premier, said "they say it's not much money but I don't believe so. In the past the State too from citizens to give privileges and today the State will remove privileges and give to citizens". Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico, of the M5S, said there would be a meeting Wednesday to move towards abolishing vitalizi.

