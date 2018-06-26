Rome

Tariffs another taboo to be broken - Di Maio (3)

'You can talk about it' says labour minister

Tariffs another taboo to be broken - Di Maio

Rome, June 26 - Industry and Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that "we must not be afraid of talking about tariffs". He said "I don't say I want to impose tariffs, but that you can talk about it". Di Maio, who is also deputy premier, said "our economy is one united thing and if tariffs serve to protect our products it's right to talk about it. It's another taboo to be broken". The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement leader did not go into details. Asked if the model might be US President Donald Trump, he replied "that's not the problem, but tariffs are not a topic you can't even talk about.

