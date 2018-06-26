Soccer: Pastore set for Roma medical (2)

Rome, June 26 - Javier Pastore is in Rome for a medical ahead of a 30-million-euro move from PSG. The 29-year-old Argentine attacking midfielder said he was eager to start playing for the Giallorossi. Pastore will reportedly sign a four-year contract giving him four million euros a year plus bonuses. 'El Flaco' (Lanky), as he is known, was mobbed by Roma fans at Rome's Fiumicino Airport. He will replace former Belgium international Raidja Nanggolan who has moved to Inter.