Rome

Italy can't surrender to fear - Mattarella (3)

Risk of 'withdrawing' when faced with tumultuous change

Rome, June 26 - Italy can't surrender to fear, President Sergio Mattarella said Tuesday. "Sometimes in the face of the difficulties of life, of co-existence, also faced with the deep and tumultuous changes of our time, you risk thinking about withdrawing into yourself and sliding into solitude can become a refuge," he said at the San Patrignano drug rehab community. Mattarella said this was "weak and sad". He said "concerns must be understood, no one is entitled to ignore them, but you can't give in to fear. "Without solidarity Italy is not great, solidarity is a patrimony of our people, it is in the DNA of Italians". Mattarella met 1,300 recovering youths at San Patrignano.

