Audit Court gives its blessing to govt's basic income (2)

Rome, June 26 - Italy's Audit Court on Tuesday gave its blessing to the government's plan to introduce a basic-income benefit, the so-called citizenship wage. "Every time that a new right is linked to citizenship, one can only express satisfaction," the State auditor's prosecutor general said. "And that goes for the citizenship wage". The court also pointed out, however, that citizenship comes with obligations, as well as rights. The citizenship wage was the key pledge in the runup to the March election of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), which has formed a coalition government with the rightwing League party. Labour and Industry Minister and M5S leader Luigi Di Maio said last week that job seekers would have to do eight hours of community work to obtain the benefit. They will lose the benefit if they refuse three job offers.