Rome

Audit Court gives its blessing to govt's basic income (2)

Auditor recalls that citizens has obligations too

Audit Court gives its blessing to govt's basic income (2)

Rome, June 26 - Italy's Audit Court on Tuesday gave its blessing to the government's plan to introduce a basic-income benefit, the so-called citizenship wage. "Every time that a new right is linked to citizenship, one can only express satisfaction," the State auditor's prosecutor general said. "And that goes for the citizenship wage". The court also pointed out, however, that citizenship comes with obligations, as well as rights. The citizenship wage was the key pledge in the runup to the March election of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), which has formed a coalition government with the rightwing League party. Labour and Industry Minister and M5S leader Luigi Di Maio said last week that job seekers would have to do eight hours of community work to obtain the benefit. They will lose the benefit if they refuse three job offers.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuovo sindaco di Messina, De Luca verso la vittoria

Cateno De Luca
nuovo sindaco di Messina

Ecco chi è il calabrese che vuole comprare il Milan

Ecco chi è il calabrese che vuole comprare il Milan

Le prime parole di Cateno De Luca

Le prime parole del nuovo sindaco Cateno De Luca

De Luca: " Mi ha chiamato il Papa, abbiamo pregato"

De Luca: " Mi ha chiamato Papa Francesco"

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Incidente sulla litoranea, muore scooterista

Incidente sulla litoranea,
muore scooterista

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33